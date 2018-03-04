Murder suspect found hiding under bridge in Diana

Upshur County deputies said they found a man who had been stabbed during an altercation Sunday morning at a business on 2335 Hwy 259 South in Diana.
Deputies said 28-year-old Joseph Regan later died at Longview Regional Medical Center.
Later that morning, the investigation lead deputies to FM 3245 and Hwy 259 where the suspect was hiding under a bridge near a creek.
The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in Upshur County Jail.
