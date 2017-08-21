Music Monday: Lauren Alexander

Texas native, Lauren Alexander is kicking off ‘Music Mondays’ on CBS19.

Lauren has made her mark on the Nashville music scene with her mixture of Classic Blues, Folk and Rock rhythms unlike any other.

The singer, songwriter and producer started her career when she was just 12 years old.

These days, Lauren’s gigs are played on a much larger scale, taking her across the country.

Right now, Lauren and her band are on tour with several stops in East Texas.

You can find a list of tour dates on her website.

Be sure to check out her debut album ‘Smoke Signals’ on sale right now on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

