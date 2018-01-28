Music Monday on Sunday: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome

East Texas’ own Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome band joined the CBS 19 stage again, this time for Music Monday but on Sunday!
The self-described Honkey Tonk Rock-N-Roll group hails from Henderson, Texas and loves playing “real country music along with a great selection of Southern Rock as well as Blues.”
A quick introduction:
Lee Mathis - Vocals, Guitar
Philip Griffith - Vocals, Guitar
Phil Howard - Keyboard, Guitar
Jon Morrow - Vocals, Bass
Marcus Jones – Drums
For booking information and more, click on this link.
