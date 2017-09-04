MUSIC MONDAYS: Meredith Crawford

Meredith Crawford isn’t your typical singer/songwriter. She holds the role of musician, mom and college student.

As a working mom of two kids, and a student at UT Tyler, Meredith doesn’t let the busyness of life stop her from playing almost every weekend in the East and Central Texas areas.

Meredith Crawford & the Backhand Band has been playing for two years and recorded, “Get’n By Just Fine” which can be found on iTunes and Spotify.

She loves connecting with her listeners, performing her original songs and is working on her first solo album and live album which is due out in 2018.

Her next live shows are:

Kawa’s in Tyler on Sept. 16

Oil Horse Brewery in Longview on Sept. 30

