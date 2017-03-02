Nacogdoches County Sheriffs arrest man for possession of meth

NACOGDOCHES - Nacogdoches County Sheriffs arrested a man Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Andrew Herring, was taken into custody at his home on Cr. 246. Deputies obtained consent to search a vehicle that was outside of the residence and found over 12 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also found a needle, containing over 3 grams of the substance.

Officials searched Herring's home and located drug paraphernalia inside the bedroom belonging to him. Several empty needles, digital scales and small plastic bags were located and confiscated.

The Sheriff's Office had an active investigation on the suspect that lived at the home for distribution of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Nacogdoches County jail.

