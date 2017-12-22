Nacogdoches ISD principal removed from duties

Photo Courtesy Nacogdoches ISD

NACOGDOCHES - Bradley P. Durham, principal of Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language in Nacogdoches ISD has been removed from his duties.

According to the school's website, Durham worked within the district for almost 12 years, serving in several roles including teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Durham is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University.

As of now, it is not known why he was removed from his duties.

