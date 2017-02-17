Nacogdoches ISD teaches community about immigration laws

NACOGDOCHES - Nacogdoches ISD wants their parents to know that their children are safe at school.

Nalley Mejia is a parent of three children and teacher at Fredonia Elementary School. Along with district officials and other community members she started Quenta Conmigo.

"We want you to know the next step to feel comfortable because most parents are just worried about their children,” Mejia said.

The group teaches parents their immigration rights. President Trump's recent immigration policy has even caused undocumented children's parents to not send them to school.

The district says school will always be their safe haven.

"Creating a new event, so we can explain to them that the child needs to be in school,” Nacogdoches ISD community liaison Dalia Reyes said.

Majia says she hopes the meetings will also convince parents to talk to their kids about immigration.

"Children see it and face it,” Mejia said. “It's around them whether you as a parent want to talk about it or not."

The date of the next Quenta Conmigo meeting has not yet been decided. We will update you when that decision is made.

