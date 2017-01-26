Nacogdoches man arrested after assaulting 4 family members, including infant son

A Nacogdoches man is in jail after breaking into his mother’s residence and assaulting four family members, including his infant son.

Sheriff Jason Bridges stated that around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, dispatch received a 911 call stating that a man had broken into a residence in the 7000 block of highway 21 west and was assaulting family members.

When deputies arrived, the man, Robert Moore, 36, fled into a wooded area behind the house.

An investigation found that Robert Moore had broken the front door of the residence to his mother house to make entry. Moore apparently was upset at his common law wife who was inside the residence with their infant son

Moore started attacking his common law wife once inside the residence. Moore’s mother and stepfather attempted to stop the assault, but Moore then started taking his aggression out on them.

During the altercation, Moore obtained a pellet gun from a closet and started using it like a club to assault family members inside the residence. Moore went to the back bedroom and started striking his common law wife with the gun, while she was holding their infant child. During the course of the attack, the child was also injured.

Family members were finally able to get Moore away from his child and common law wife and he then fled the residence and into a wooded area.

Moore was later located by NCSO deputies near the residence around 2:00 a.m. and was taken into custody.

All four family members had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were severe, but are in stable condition.

Moore, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault- family violence 1st felony and injury to a child a 1st felony.

Moore's bond has not been set at this time.

