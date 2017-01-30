Nacogdoches man drowns in boating accident

(Photo: Picasa)

NACOGDOCHES - A man drowned Saturday in a boating accident on a private lake, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Nacogdoches Sheriff's deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a woman screaming for help.

A motorist heard the woman screaming from a private lake on County Road 392 and called it in before driving down and helping the woman.

The man entered the lake, swam to the boat still circling in the water, got in, then maneuvered over to help the woman, identified as Cora Tutt. Cora was tied to a stump in the lake.

A investigation into the accident revealed that Cora and her son, 52-year-old Pernell Tutt went out in the lake to fish. The boat hit a stump, and Cora fell into the water. Pernell went in the water, got his mom and got her to a stump where he secured her so she wouldn't drown.

While attempting to get back the boat, Pernell went under and did not resurface. A search started Saturday afternoon, but Pernell's body wasn't recovered until Sunday morning.

Cora was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

(© 2017 KYTX)