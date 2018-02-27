Nacogdoches PD searching for armed robbery suspect

Photo Courtesy Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES - Officers from the Nacogdoches Police Department are searching for a suspect who conducted an aggravated robbery shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2018 at the Pizza Hut on North University Drive at East Austin Street.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the restaurant and used a knife to threaten the attendant to demand money.

The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and ran from the scene heading south, toward Woodforest Apartments.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

The Nacogdoches Police Department says that CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for the first, most complete tip that leads to the arrest or grand jury indictment of the suspect.

Call at 936-560-4636 or send a tip to authorities on the web. All information remains confidential and you can remain anonymous.

