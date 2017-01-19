KYTX
Nacogdoches police report string of car break-ins

Authorities in Nacogdoches receive 7 car break-in calls within hours of each other.

Bret Vetter, KYTX 11:35 PM. CST January 19, 2017

Police received 7 different calls between the hours of 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday from residents who reported vehicle break-ins.

Nacogdoches resident Justin Bowling said he was home with his girlfriend when she realized someone had broken into his car.

“She said I think you’re car has been robbed,” Bowling said.

After going outside to check, Bowling said that he noticed that “everything was thrown everywhere in my car.” 

Requests made to Nacogdoches police for more information about the break-ins have not been returned. 

