Nacogdoches shelters open for displaced flood evacuees

Nacogdoches shelters are filling up with displaced flood evacuees from Southeast Texas after power outages forced other shelters in the area to close.

Karen Snider and her dad have been at the Nacogdoches Exposition and Civic Center for three days.

"They called in a whole bunch of buses and evacuated us from there," Snider said.

Separated after being rescued from her home, Karen and her father were reunited just as she was about to board the bus to Nacogdoches.

"I see my pop come up the side of the corner there with his two dogs," Snider recalled.

City officials estimate that approximately 750 displaced evacuees are now staying in Nacogdoches shelters.

