Nacogdoches student arrested for carrying gun on campus

(Photo: Picasa)

NACOGDOCHES - A high school student at Malcom Rector Technical High School was arrested January 12, after administrators discovered a .22 caliber in a backpack.

Administrators acted on a tip that a student on their campus may have been in possession of a firearm.

Nacogdoches ISD law enforcement located a backpack with a Ruger .22 caliber in a soft gun case.

Also, inside the case were five bullets wrapped in a white paper towel. The student is charged with Places Where Weapons Prohibited, third degree felony. The student was transported, and released to Nacogdoches County Jail for detention.

NISD commends MRTHS staff for ensuring the safety and security of all students, faculty and staff. In response NISD increased campus security, the safety and security of our students and faculty is our top priority.

(© 2017 KYTX)