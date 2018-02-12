Naked man climbs on hood of police car, arrested

Photo Courtesy Palestine Police Department

PALESTINE - According to a post on their Facebook page, officers from the Palestine Police Department arrested a naked man after he walked the streets and climbed on top of one of their police cars.

The man was arrested for public intoxication from an unknown narcotic.

A local took a photo of the incident and shared it with the department, who decided to share the arrest with their followers.

The post has been shared and commented on several times.

