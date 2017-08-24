National Waffle Day: Make waffles with ingredients in your pantry

TYLER, TX - August 23 marks National Waffle Day. In 1869 the first waffle iron patent was granted.

Here is a recipe for waffles that you can try at home.

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 cups milk

1tsp vanilla

Directions:

Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl

Mix in the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla

Cook in a waffle iron on medium-high heat 5-10 minutes.

