National Waffle Day: Make waffles with ingredients in your pantry

National Waffle Day: Make it your way

Darcy Birden, KYTX 7:44 AM. CDT August 24, 2017

TYLER, TX - August 23 marks National Waffle Day. In 1869 the first waffle iron patent was granted. 

Here is a recipe for waffles that you can try at home. 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1tsp vanilla

Directions:

  • Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl
  • Mix in the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla

Cook in a waffle iron on medium-high heat 5-10 minutes. 

