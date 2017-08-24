National Waffle Day: Make waffles with ingredients in your pantry

TYLER, TX - August 23 marks National Waffle Day. In 1869 the first waffle iron patent was granted.
Here is a recipe for waffles that you can try at home.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups milk
- 1tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl
- Mix in the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla
Cook in a waffle iron on medium-high heat 5-10 minutes.
