New laws impact Texans in 2018

Three new laws that change the way Texans use debit cards, sell used cars, and pay for mammograms effect on January 1.

Texans using their debit cards to make purchases will need to have their state issued identification handy in the event a clerk requests an ID check.

Also, buying or selling a used car will be easier thanks to a new law that allows electronic transfer of title paperwork containing odometer information.

Last but not least, Texas women with health insurance will have easier access to affordable 3-D mammograms.

A new law requires health insurance companies to cover 3-D mammograms.

Previously, insurance companies were only required to offer coverage for 2-D mammograms.

