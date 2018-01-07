KYTX
Close

New laws impact Texans in 2018

3 new laws affecting the way Texans use debit cards, sell used cars, and get mammograms went into effect on January 1.

Bret Vetter, KYTX 2:20 AM. CST January 08, 2018

Three new laws that change the way Texans use debit cards, sell used cars, and pay for mammograms effect on January 1. 

Texans using their debit cards to make purchases will need to have their state issued identification handy in the event a clerk requests an ID check. 

Also, buying or selling a used car will be easier  thanks to a new law that allows electronic transfer of title paperwork containing odometer information.

Last but not least, Texas women with health insurance will have easier access to affordable 3-D mammograms. 

A new law requires health insurance companies to cover 3-D mammograms.

Previously, insurance companies were only required to offer coverage for 2-D mammograms. 

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories