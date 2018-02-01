New medical center brings hundreds of jobs to East Texas

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - Five hundred new jobs are coming to East Texas with the opening of Fresenius Medical Care Business Center.

The facility offers support to dialysis clinics across the country, including four in Tyler.

The jobs will pay between $45,000 and $50,000 a year, plus benefits, according to Tom Mullins, CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

"Yeah, this is a big one," Mullins said. "You know, a lot of projects that we work on are important, they're all primary. But 500 jobs, over a period of years coming to Tyler, that is very big."

Peter Gladitsch is the Chief Financial Officer for Fresenius Medical Center.

The company is one of the world's largest integrated providers of products and services for those going thorough dialysis, due to kidney failure.

Gladitsch said the Tyler opening will bring 200 jobs immediately, and hundreds more within five years.

"For all of the work we did to assess where to go, we looked all over Tyler to be the place to settle," Gladitsch said. "We think a lot has to do with the energy of the people, the workforce here."

Mullins said the city worked with Tyler Junior College, Smith County and the Texas Workforce Commission, in hopes to bring Fresenius to Tyler.

"Some of the people who work here, now may be able to buy a new car, may be able to purchase a bigger house, or move out of an apartment into a house for the first time," Mullins said. "So that economic development process works when companies invest."

Gladitsch said Tyler's four clinics can treat anywhere from 60 to 100 patients at one time, depending on the size of the clinic.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, Texas is ranked forth highest in the nation for kidney failures.

"Kidney disease is a global issue," Gladitsch said. "There are people all over the globe, when their kidneys fail, need this lifesaving service from a health care provider."

Here are some things you can do right now to help prevent kidney disease: sit less and stand more, exercise and maintain a healthy weight, keep your blood pressure in check and avoid long-term use of pain pills.

