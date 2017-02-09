New movement targets businesses that support President Trump

LONGVIEW - The hashtag-- "Grab Your Wallet" is making a big impact on businesses around the country. People are boycotting companies that support Donald Trump.

This movement has skyrocketed since Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank, said Trump is an asset to the country. This has caused backlash and even two athletes that are the face of the company have responded.

NBA star, Stephen Curry said he agreed with Plank’s statement if he takes out the et’ in the work asset. Also, prominent ballet star Misty Copeland says her sponsors must reflect her belief in diversity and inclusion.

East Texans have various thoughts on companies mixing politics with business. One East Texans says she does not think it is right to force political views on customers.

In contrast, another person says companies should have the right to express political views, it is their company.

Business owner Doug Haynes tells us he does not allow his political affiliation to show in his business.

“My political views are important but it isn’t for me to express them in my business,” Haynes said. “We need to remember that we are all Americans and should not allow politics to divide us.”

