Placing a loved one in elderly care is never easy. So, when it comes to meeting long-term care needs, people expect their loved ones to be respected and treated well. But, findings from a new report that analyzes elderly care in all 50 states, determined Texas is falling short.



The 2017 report released by AARP ranks each state's level of care based on five key factors, including affordability and access, choice of setting and provider, quality of life and quality of care, support for family caregivers and effective transitions.



Of those five, Texas ranks 35th for quality of life and care. The report sites the percentage of residents with pressure sores as one specific example that some care professionals say is due to neglect.



"That there are caregivers that have neglected to turn a resident, to turn a patient at an appropriate time, so that a pressure sore does not begin," said Jo Ann McMeans, Community Relations at Prestige Estates in Tyler.



But, McMeans said these things are preventable and lists warning signs to look out for.



"See if their clothing is clean, if food has dropped on it. See if they look as if they're well fed. If they're smiling or if they look like they're in pain or maybe needing some attention and not getting it."



There's also a few steps people can take to make sure their relatives are getting the care they need.

In fact, most facilities have a book of records that you can ask to see.



"You know if the state's been in, if there have been any deficiencies and so forth, that should be recorded and if you ask for it, that should be handed over."



McMeans also advised that a person suspects something might not be right, there are third party officials that can investigate.



"They can ask how things are going, how their food is, if anyone is hurting them or harming them or frightening them in any way," McMeans said.

