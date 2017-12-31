New Year's Eve murder under investigation in Kilgore

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

A Sunday night murder is under investigation in Kilgore.

Police say they were called to a shooting at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex Sunday night at 11:34.

Officers found Tracy Lynn Reedy, 50 years of age, of Kilgore, dead on the sidewalk from multiple gunshot wounds.

They say an unidentified suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived.

If you know anything about the shooting call Detective John Rowe at 903-218-6906.

You can also give information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

