No confirmed cases of dog flu in East Texas

TYLER - Although several cases of dog flu have been reported across the country, there are no confirmed cases in East Texas.

Dr. Amir Shams, the medical director at Pet Veterinary Clinic in Tyler said although the virus has not made its way to our area, it’s still a good idea to be cautious when traveling.

“If we are in an area that we learn from media that dog influenza is in that area, we better not attend the places that are dog gatherings,” said Dr. Shams.

He also recommends that you contact your vet if your dog is displaying any of the symptoms including coughing, sneezing or a fever.

Dr. Shams also said if any cases are reported in East Texas, most vet clinics will be able to order and administer a vaccine overnight.

