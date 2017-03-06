No fans allowed tonight at Athens-Chapel Hill Soccer game

ATHENS - A fight on February 17 resulted in no fans allowed at tonight's Athens-Chapel Hill soccer game.



Chapel Hill Superintendent Dr. Donni Cook said it was a joint decision made between Athens and Chapel Hill.

Tonight is a rematch game between the two teams.

Dr. Cook said the February incident occurred on the field, carried over to the bench, and then to the fans.

Dr. Cook said "we just felt it would be in the best interest of both districts, and of our students in case emotions were still high after that incident to ban fans from tonight's game.

