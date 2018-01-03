KYTX
No school today for Grand Saline ISD due to power outage

KYTX 7:23 AM. CST January 03, 2018

According to a post on the ​Grand Saline I.S.D. Facebook page, classes have been canceled  today, Wednesday, January 3rd, due to a power outage in the area. 

Classes are expected to resume on Thursday morning.

