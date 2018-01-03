Close No school today for Grand Saline ISD due to power outage KYTX 7:23 AM. CST January 03, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST According to a post on the Grand Saline I.S.D. Facebook page, classes have been canceled today, Wednesday, January 3rd, due to a power outage in the area. Classes are expected to resume on Thursday morning. © 2018 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ETX photographer talks about her viral boudoir photos Atwood's robbery Crosby-Lebus worker strike Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Teacher accused of assault 84-year-old post office worker retires 11 new features in IOS 11 SPCA Dogtoberfest East Texan nearly caught in Vegas shooting Under The Lights Week 5 (Sept. 29) More Stories Mother found dead, police searching for Round Rock… Dec 31, 2017, 10:37 p.m. Boy sings 'Coco' song at baby sister's altar Jan. 2, 2018, 1:33 p.m. California Highway Patrol saves wandering chickens from road Jan. 3, 2018, 6:55 a.m.
