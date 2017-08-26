Non-profit hosts vaccine back to school event

LONGVIEW - The Vaccine Awareness Coalition is making sure kids have all their vaccines for the new school year.

The group hosted a V.A.C Back to School Bash in Longview.More than 100 kids from all grade levels, received free immunizations and had some fun.

Kids had snow cones, popcorn, face painting and there were free school giveaways.

Organizers say this event is very important in the fight to keep kids protected against diseases.

"This event is helping to raise awareness of how important it is to vaccinate children," Event organizer Renee McJunkins says. "Immunizations help to protect kids against communicable diseases such as whooping cough, measles and polio."

Parents tell me they are thankful their children could receive the necessary vaccines they need to stay healthy.

© 2017 KYTX-TV