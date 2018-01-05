'Now I lay me down to sleep' shares precious memories

Stillbirth effects about 1% of all pregnancies, and each year about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States, Texas alone takes the top state for most stillbirths.

Although losing a child is such a difficult and at times unexpected situation, memories of those precious moments whether it be five minutes or four hours are something the parent holds with them forever.

With the high amount of stillbirths, the need for someone to capture those moments are high as well.

'Now I lay me down to sleep' trains, educates, and mobilizes professional quality photographers to provide beautiful heirloom portraits to families facing the untimely death of an infant. But, in East Texas, there are only three registered with the organization.

Kara Jenkins is one of the three photographers and says although the painful emotions are present, she know's she's giving the parents a priceless memory.

"In the moment it's all about the family, in the moment I'm strong, I'm kinda solid in the moment. But once i'm editing the photos it's different than editing a session for a family because you know giving the photos is going to cause some pain. It's not going to be the same joy like it would in a different situation. But, even with all that with the emotional journey I've had, I wouldn't trade the memories that I've been able to grant these families," said Jenkins of Kara Delaine Photography

So, Kara and other stillbirth photographers are coming together and hosting a seminar to teach and recruit other East Texas photographers to volunteer with NILMDTS.

The seminar is January 14 at 1 p.m.

© 2018 KYTX-TV