NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Benji

TYLER - This week's featured pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is Benji.

He's a Schnauzer mix, about two years old. Benji came to Nicholas Pet Haven several weeks ago, but they are still hoping his owner can be found!

Benji has all of his shots and is heartworm negative! He is very sweet and laid back. Benji gets along well with all other animals and people!

If you are interested in adopting Benji, fill out an application

