NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Froggy

TYLER - This week's Featured Pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is 9 week old Froggy.

He is a Border Collie/ Pointer mix. He and his 6 siblings came from Tyler Animal Control. Two have been adopted already.

Froggy is a cuddle bug and loves to be held. He is full of life and is great with kids and other animals. He will definitely be a companion dog as he loves to follow his foster mom around everywhere.

If you are interested in adopting Froggy, fill out an application

