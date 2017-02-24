KYTX
NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Froggy

Today's Featured Pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is Froggy.

KYTX 7:55 AM. CST February 24, 2017

TYLER -   This week's Featured Pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is 9 week old Froggy. 
 
  He is a Border Collie/ Pointer mix. He and his 6 siblings came from Tyler Animal Control. Two have been adopted already. 
 
  Froggy is a cuddle bug and loves to be held. He is full of life and is great with kids and other animals. He will definitely be a companion dog as he loves to follow his foster mom around everywhere.
 
  If you are interested in adopting Froggy, fill out an application.  
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


