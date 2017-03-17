NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Harley

(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - This week's Featured Pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is Harley.

He is a two year old Chihuahua mix and weighs about 18 pounds. Harley came to Nicholas Pet Haven from Winnsboro. His owner passed away -- leaving behind four dogs in the house.

All of the dogs have been adopted but Harley. Nicholas Pet Haven says he is up to date on his shots. Harley is good with other dogs and kids.

If you are interested in adopting him, fill out an application

© 2017 KYTX-TV