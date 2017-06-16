NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Joanie & Leo

TYLER - Joanie and Leo are four week old Pit-mix puppies. These two, along with six other puppies, were found in a junk yard at just two days old.

Nicholas Pet Haven tells us sadly the mom and runt of the litter passed away. NPH has 3 of the puppies. SPCA of East Texas had fosters and were able to take in the other 4.

They will grow up to be medium-sized dogs. These puppies are too cute and will be available for adoption once they have their next set of shots.

If you are interested in adopting, fill out an application.

