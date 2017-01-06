NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Joy

TYLER - Meet Joy! She is a black Pug, approximately 5 1/2 weeks old.

She was found running the streets!

The teeny-tiny baby was nearly hit by a car earlier this week, but a Good Samaritan stopped to rescue her!

He checked around the neighborhood and a family said she had been there for two days.

Nicholas Pet Haven tells CBS19 Joy is full of energy and will get along with kids and adults. She has had her first round of shots and wormer.