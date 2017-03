(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - This week's Featured Pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is Lacie.

She is a Terrier-mix about 4 months old. She loves kids and other animals. Lacie also loves to play and run around outside. Nicholas Pet Haven tells us she is up-to-date on all of her shots.

If you are interested in adopting Lacie, fill out an application

