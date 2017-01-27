NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Martin

(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - This week's Featured Pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is Martin.

He's a nine-month-old Tabby with beautiful markings. At two weeks old, Martin was found in a warehouse in Tyler along with his 4 other siblings. Three of the siblings are still up for adoption.

Martin is an escape artist and is always opening the cage door to let him and siblings out. He is neutered, up to date on shots and loves everyone!

If you are interested in adopting Martin, fill out an application

