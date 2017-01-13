NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Penny

Meet Penny! She is a Terrier mix, approximately 6 weeks old. (Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Meet Penny! She is a Terrier mix, approximately 6 weeks old.

Penny was one of seven puppies in a liter found dumped outside J.C. Penney in Tyler January 6th.

The box turned over -- one puppy escaped and was hit by the car.

People at the Mall stepped up to take in the puppies.

The lady who took Penny could not keep her and took her to Nicholas Pet Haven.

Nicholas Pet Haven says she is precious and has had her first set of puppy shots and wormer.

Penny gets along well with others and would be good with kids!

(© 2017 KYTX)