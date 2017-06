(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Meet Pop!

He's a 16-week-old Terrier mix. Nicholas Pet Haven tells us he was found abandoned with his sister on a rural road in Van.

Pop is up to date on his shots. He's good with other dogs, cats -- not to mention kids. He's very playful and will make a good indoor or outdoor dog.

If you are interested in adopting Pop, fill out an application.

