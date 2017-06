(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Meet Riley!

He is a 17-month-old Dachshund-mix. Nicholas Pet Haven rescued him from a high kill shelter. Riley is up-to-date on his shots. He's currently working on crate training and learning to walk on a leash.

Nicholas Pet Haven says Riley is timid, but very sweet.

If you are interested in adopting him, fill out an application.

