(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - This week's Featured Pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is Rufus.

He is a 6 month old "Shorkie" -- that's a Shih-tzu and Yorkshire Terrier Mix!! Nicholas Pet Haven tells us Rufus was a stray running on the streets in Tyler. He is up to date on shots and good with other animals and kids.

If you are interested in adopting Rufus, fill out an application.

