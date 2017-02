(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Meet Tink!

He's a Chihuahua approximately 7 months old. Nicholas Pet Haven rescued him from Tyler AC.

Tink is up to date on his shots. Nicholas Pet Haven tells CBS19 he does great with other animals and loves kids! Right now, they are working on crate training.

If you are interested in adopting Tink, fill out an application

