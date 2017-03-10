NPH Featured Pets of the Week: Daisy & Duke

(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - This week's featured pets from Nicholas Pet Haven are a pair of Spaniel mix puppies.

Daisy and Duke are two months old. Nicholas Pet Haven tells us a UPS worker found the two, along with their seven liter mates and mom, in New Summerfield. They were left in a ditch.

Mama and one puppy have been adopted. All of the puppies are up to date on their shots! Nicholas Pet Haven says they will get along with other animals and children.

If you are interested in adopting

