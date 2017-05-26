NPH Featured Pets of the Week: Mickey & Minnie

(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Meet Mickey & Minnie, this week's Featured Pets from Nicholas Pet Haven. The kittens are now 7 weeks old. They were found abandoned without their mom at just three weeks old.

Nicholas Pet Haven took the kittens in and nursed them back to health. Mickey & Minnie are up to date on their shots. They get along kids and dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Mickey & Minnie, fill out an application.

