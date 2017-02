TYLER - This morning's Featured Pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is Thor.

He is a Chi Terrier mix, approximately one year old. He was owner surrendered along with his sister. Nicholas Pet Haven tells us Thor is very sweet. He is housebroken, up to date on shots and neutered. He is ready for his forever home!

If you are interested in adopting Thor, fill out an application

