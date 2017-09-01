Nurses from Northeast Texas are heading to Beaumont

System.Object

TYLER, TX - Nurses from all over Northeast Texas are packing their bags to assist in Harvey relief efforts.

Approximately 35 nurses from Tyler, Longview, Marshall, and others across the area are leaving at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning to Help at a Beaumont hospital.

The nurses are a relief team for the Christus Hospital.

The nurses volunteered to go to give some of the nurses a well-deserved break.

"They've done a great job of it but we need to support them and go down there and let them check on their families and what they need to do and get some rest and let us toe the line for a little while. " Emma Ritter said.

One of the nurses we spoke with helped during Hurricane Katrina. She said one of the main reasons she's volunteering this time is because she knows how many of the people hit by Harvey feel and she wants to do what she can to relieve their burden.

