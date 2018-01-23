NWS surveys Sunday's storm damage in East Texas

WINNSBORO - The National Weather Service sent two teams from Shreveport to survey Sunday's storm damage. One team went to East Texas and the other group headed to Southwest Arkansas.

The East Texas team first surveyed Alba, TX then made there way Winnsboro.

"In Alba people told us they saw a lot of golf size hail and a lot of rain, but they did not see a tornado at wall," Senior Meteorologist Felicia Bowser says. "Hearing their stories helps us get a description of what happened and helps our case."

The National Weather Service will make an official report on if a tornado touched down in the area.

Apartment Manager, Jeannie Busby, says the entire complex can't wait to hear their results.

“Everybody is kind of 50/50, tornado or straight line winds?” Busby says. "That storm was something we never want to remember."

When we learn more from the NWS we will update you.

