Old Dog, New Tricks informational class coming to the Tyler Public Library

TYLER - The Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., will present a Dog Training event from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Judy Parsons is the professional Head Dog Trainer at PetSmart and will offer a lecture about strategies for dog owners on the proper care and training of dogs.

Parsons will offer insight into how dogs think and learn as they are trained. She also will educate attendees about the mistakes dog owners sometimes make when trying to raise their pups. Parsons will bring along a dog to provide first-hand demonstrations of the way to speak and train your dog. However, attendees will not be allowed to bring their own animals to event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions after the brief lecture and Parsons encourages those attending to come with questions.

More information about this event can be found on the library website at www.TylerLibrary.com or by calling 903-593-7323.

