Oncor Electric Delivery sends team down to restore power in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO - Nearly 400,000 power customers across Puerto Rico remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

Oncor Electric Delivery has sent crews to help Puerto Rico restore power after devastating damage from Hurricane Maria.

The team has been on the island for more than 30 days and plans to stay for several more weeks.

Oncor representatives tells us they've replaced more than 200 utility poles and help restore power for more than 2000 people.

