One person is dead following a small plane crash in Rusk County.

According to authorities a small Cessna plane went down on County Rd 497 near the small community of Price after striking a cell phone tower and crashing into the trees below, killing the pilot.

The pilot who was found deceased, was the only person on board the plane according to Sgt. David Roberts.

FAA and NTSB are investigating.

CBS19 has a crew en route. We will have more information as it becomes available.

