One killed after car crashes into vacant building

Tyler Police Department responded to a fatal accident in the 2600 block of West Gentry Parkway Thursday night.

At approximately 7:41pm, a vehicle traveling northwest on West Gentry Parkway veered across the southeast bound lanes of traffic and left the roadway and struck a guide wire for a telephone pole.

The vehicle rolled and struck a vacant building on the southeast corner of Shawnee Blvd and West Gentry Parkway.

Five occupants were in the vehicle at the time.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The condition of the other four occupants hasn't been released at this time.

Police and fire crews are on the scene. Authorities ask motorists to use caution driving in the area.

