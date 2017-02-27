One of Tyler's first black police officers is remembered

Friends and family gathered at Greater St. Mary’s Baptist Church on Saturday to remember Ira Brown, Jr., one of Tyler’s first African-American police officers.

Retired Tyler officer Herb Hayter said that “he always had something positive to say about his job.”

When Brown joined the police, African-Americans were not allowed to patrol the southern part of the city.

Battling adversity and discrimination, Brown served the people of Tyler as a police officer for 31 years.

Current and retired police officers were at the ceremony Saturday to pay their respects

