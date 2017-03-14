Ore City teen makes his way to Hollywood

ORE CITY - Montana Jordan,14, has been casted in the new tv series “Young Sheldon”. A spin-off of the popular tv show, The Big Bang Theory. Jordan's manager tells us he will play AS Sheldon Cooper's older brother.

Jordan and his mother have moved to Los Angeles and they plan to begin filming this month.

The East Texas star made his acting debut in "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter", which is awaiting a premiere and distribution date.

Jordan's manager says he will be tutored at the studio and his mother is currently with him.

