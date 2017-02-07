Children are a Gift: Christopher, 11-years-old

TYLER - When we first met Christopher he had a guitar in his hand. He was strumming away not knowing exactly the cords he was hitting, but that didn't seem to matter to him. He would break into song and put on a show.

"I love all types of music," he said.

Christopher loves to entertain, and being in the spotlight is something he thrives on.

'I like Sole Train, Pop, R & B, any kind of old school music. Also, Charlie Wilson, Mylie Cyrus, stuff like that."

Looking right into our camera, Christopher begins to act.. He's animated, outgoing and enjoys having fun.

Music serves as a type of therapy for this 11 year old.

"It makes me feel better. Whenever I'm down or something I'll just go outside and sing or anything like that,” he shared.

And he says singing and dancing makes the time go by faster while he waits for a forever family.

I asked him, "How long have you been in foster care?” Christopher replied, “I don't know. A long time. Ever since I was like 8 I think.”

Christopher has a great sense of humor and enjoys talking about the many foods he likes.

"My favorite food is tacos, burgers, grape soda, carrots and some people say an apple a day keeps the doctor away," claimed Christopher with a big smile.

He is enjoying the 5th grade, but says this unstable time in his life can make learning difficult.

"It's hard to stay still in school sometimes you know. Sometimes I have rough days and sometimes I don’t.” Christopher went on to say, “I'm a very sweet kid, but sometimes when I get angry…. Actually let's just skip that part."

He dreams of having a new family with brothers and sisters, and a place with love that he can call home.

"I'll do anything to keep people happy you know."

To learn more about Christopher call 903-533-4242 or email gsheridan@cbs19.tv.

