Children are a Gift: Dakota

Dakota, 13-years-old (Photo: Sheridan, Gillian)

TYLER - As another year goes by, Dakota wonders what his future holds and if he will have a family to help guide him.

Dakota enjoys playing sports especially basketball, soccer and football.

"I like the Dallas Cowboys cause of the quarterback Dak Prescott. His full name is Rayne Dakota Prescott, just like my name, Dakota,” said the 13-year-old throwing a football.

Dakota is a fast and strong runner who enjoys using his skills when playing team sports.

"Yes ma'am. I love to run," he tells me. “I’m pretty competitive at sports. I love to win!"

This 7th-grader is also creative.

"I like to draw. It’s my outlet,” shared Dakota.

He’s had some trouble staying on task at school and managing his behavior, but he’s making progress.

“I love school! I've been doing pretty good. I've made A's and B's. I think being adopted would help me move on and help me focus better in school.”

Despite being in foster care a long time and being moved to several different placements, Dakota remains hopeful of finding his forever family.

"I’ve been in foster care since I was 4. I think like 9 years," noted Dakota looking down. “It's been hard. I have some memories of my family, but I just let it go. I don't really let that get to me. "

This young man says he always tries his best and is hoping for a better life.

"You can't use your abuse as an excuse," acknowledged Dakota. “I want to be a police officer when I grow up. I think it would be good to serve.”

Dakota’s wait has been long and complicated at times, but his request is simple.

"What I really want is a mom and maybe a sister and a dad and maybe a dog."

He’s a polite teen who has had a rough start in life and just needs a second chance. He can be easily influenced by those around him and needs a strong role model.

"I like to treat people fairly most of the time but, if someone is treating me bad then I normally go the same way. I would just want a family to treat me right and maybe that would help me."

Until he finds that right family, he leans on his heavenly family.

“I believe in God. I love to go to church. It just motivates me."

While Dakota says it may take him some time to adjust to a new family and a new way of life, he’s ready to take on the challenge.

To learn more about Dakota or other children waiting to be adopted in east Texas call 903-533-4242 or email gsheridan@cbs19.tv.

